First Alert Weather: Another nice day, before rain moves back in this weekend
Advisories: High risk of rip currents through Friday along NJ and south facing NY beaches.
Forecast
Today: Cool again this morning... 50s and 40s. Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 70s.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cool again. Lows in the 50s... 40s N&W.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with highs around 70.
Tomorrow night: Dry evening. Rain develops overnight and could be heavy at times. Iso'd flooding is possible into daybreak, but mainly S&E.
Looking Ahead
Saturday: Rain likely, which could be heavy at times, and blustery. Cooler with highs in the 60s.
Sunday: Lingering chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
