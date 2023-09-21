Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Another nice day, before rain moves back in this weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Advisories: High risk of rip currents through Friday along NJ and south facing NY beaches.

Forecast

Today: Cool again this morning... 50s and 40s. Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 70s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cool again. Lows in the 50s... 40s N&W.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with highs around 70.

Tomorrow night: Dry evening. Rain develops overnight and could be heavy at times. Iso'd flooding is possible into daybreak, but mainly S&E.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Rain likely, which could be heavy at times, and blustery. Cooler with highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Lingering chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 7:37 AM

