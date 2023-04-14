First Alert Weather: Another hot one as highs approach 90

Advisories: Air Quality Alert from 11AM - 11PM for NYC, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Forecast: Today will be another hot one with more records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the upper 80s with perhaps a 90 degree reading here and there. We'll see more clouds fill in tonight with temps only falling into the 60s... 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be much cooler with some showers around. Expect highs only in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead: Expect some leftover showers/drizzle Sunday morning with perhaps some peeks of sun into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s again. As for Monday, we'll likely see some showers around with highs in the 60s.