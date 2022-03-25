First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/25 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today's a better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower, but it should stay dry for the most part.

More organized showers push through tomorrow afternoon with perhaps a rumble here and there. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the low and mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mainly dry, but blustery and even colder with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures bottom out on Monday with wind chills in the 20s.