First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/25 Friday forecast

First Alert Weather: Big improvement 02:38

Forecast: Today's a better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower, but it should stay dry for the most part. 

More organized showers push through tomorrow afternoon with perhaps a rumble here and there. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the low and mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mainly dry, but blustery and even colder with wind chills in the 30s and 40s. 

Temperatures bottom out on Monday with wind chills in the 20s.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 8:24 AM

