First Alert Forecast: Winter chill for Sunday

First Alert Weather: Crisp and cold for last full day of winter

First Alert Weather: Crisp and cold for last full day of winter

First Alert Weather: Crisp and cold for last full day of winter

CBS2

Did you know Sunday's the final full day of winter? And boy, does it feel like it!

After morning wind chills in the teens, expect a much colder and blustery afternoon to close out the weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, but with winds gusting 30-35 mph at times, you'll have to bundle up! Highs will be in the low 40s, feeling like the low 30s at best.

CBS2

We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect today for parts of the area, which is a heads up that due to gusty winds and low humidity, the risk of wildfire spread is high. Please use caution and no open flames today!

Winds will gradually diminish this evening with another cold night ahead. Temps out the door Monday morning will be in the 20s for most.

CBS2

The good news is we bounce back very quickly with more sunshine and highs in the low 50s tomorrow. Spring arrives Monday at 5:24 PM leading to the pick of the week on Tuesday! Abundant sunshine and temps once again nearing 60 degrees.

Hang in there, the biting winds only last a day. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!