First Alert Forecast: Red Alert for early morning strong thunderstorms, flash flooding
Red Alert in effect through 7 a.m. due to the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.
A flash flood warning is in effect in parts of Suffolk County through 5:15 a.m.
Click here for the latest alerts, watches, and radar.
Today: Early showers and thunderstorms, then a leftover chance of showers thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon. Humid with highs in the low 80s.
Tonight: Humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny and still humid with stray showers. Highs in the 80s.
