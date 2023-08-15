First Alert Forecast: Red Alert for early morning strong thunderstorms, flash flooding

Red Alert in effect through 7 a.m. due to the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect in parts of Suffolk County through 5:15 a.m.

Today: Early showers and thunderstorms, then a leftover chance of showers thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon. Humid with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny and still humid with stray showers. Highs in the 80s.