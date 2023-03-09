First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for wintry mix Friday into Saturday

The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert starting late Friday through early Saturday morning for a mix of rain and snow.

Light snow accumulations are expected, especially north and west of New York City.

CBS2

Forecast: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny with a leftover breeze and highs around 50 degrees. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and still cold with wind chills in the 20s.

CBS2

Friday will become cloudy with rain/snow developing later in the afternoon and evening and lingering into at least early Saturday morning.

A coating to 1 inch is expected in and around the city and to the south and east, but several inches of snow is expected to the north and west.

CBS2

For the remainder of the day on Saturday, expect partial clearing with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Another storm system may impact our area early next week.