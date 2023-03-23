Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Milder Thursday, some showers through early afternoon

Thursday: Milder and unsettled with some showers, but mainly through early this afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s ... feels like April.

Another round of showers will push through tonight with improving conditions overnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly south of New York City. A little cooler, with highs only in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be chilly with on and off rain, perhaps a little mixing to the north and west at the onset. Highs will only be in the 40s. Sunday is the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

March 23, 2023

