First Alert Forecast: Humid, upper 80s for most as temperatures keep rising

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 9/3/23

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 9/3/23

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 9/3/23

Our superb holiday weekend continues as things heat up Sunday!

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer this afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s (some low 90s for inland New Jersey).

CBS New York

Humidity is up from yesterday, but not terribly. It'll just be a little muggy this afternoon, but with plenty of sunshine.

If you're headed beachside, it's another day of moderate to high rip current risks. Otherwise, it looks good!

CBS New York

Mostly clear skies this evening will become partly cloudy overnight and toward dawn. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs and low 70s in and around the city.

We'll wake up on Labor Day with some high clouds ahead of another winning forecast! Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s away from the beach, feeling more like the mid 90s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds through the day.

CBS New York

If you're extending your holiday weekend, Tuesday and Wednesday also look fantastic. Bright, hot, and humid with highs right around 90 degrees.

CBS New York

The next chance of any rain looks to hold off until late Thursday.