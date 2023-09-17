First Alert Forecast: Gets cloudier as the day goes on, rain tonight through Monday AM

We're starting Sunday off with plenty of sunshine and cool, crisp temperatures. New York City got into the upper 50s this morning, but many suburbs started out in the 40s!

After the bright start, clouds will gradually increase today ahead of our next system. Some showers are likely in western areas by mid to late afternoon, but the city should remain dry until after sunset. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The rain spreads eastward tonight and it'll be damp in much of the area before midnight. Some moderate to heavy bouts are possible overnight, but any flooding should remain isolated. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, especially to the south and west. It won't be quite as cool with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

You'll want an umbrella out the door Monday morning with rain continuing, especially on Long Island. Western areas may be dealing with more scattered showers by that time. The steadiest rain shifts eastward through the morning, while some clearing should be moving in from the west.

By afternoon and early evening, we should have some brighter skies to the west as a cold front sweeps across.

Get ready for some beautiful days ahead! Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, even Friday all look gorgeous. Plenty of sunshine, no humidity, and seasonable temps in the mid 70s. A perfect finish to the summer season.

That's right. Ready or not, fall arrives early Saturday morning.