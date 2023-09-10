First Alert Forecast: Soggy finish, more flooding possible after Saturday's heavy rain

It'll be a soggy finish to the weekend with rounds of rain and storms moving through. We're on Yellow Alert due to the risk of localized flooding, especially in areas that picked up heavy rain yesterday.

It won't be raining the entire time, and any downpours will be scattered in waves. A stalled frontal boundary continues to take advantage of our very humid air, setting us up for another unsettled day. While the severe weather risk is lower today, an isolated strong to severe storm can't be ruled out this afternoon.

When it's not raining, expect mostly cloudy skies and muggy air. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Activity wanes after sunset with just some lingering showers tonight. Patchy fog will be possible again overnight and toward dawn. It remains warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We're not fully clear of this pesky front Monday, but it continues to dissipate and drift southeastward. Expect another mostly cloudy start with some spotty showers around. More scattered showers and storms will pop-up in the afternoon, but coverage looks less overall and we should see some more breaks of sun tomorrow. Just keep an umbrella handy.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Behind a midweek cold front, we'll finally tap into some cooler and more comfortable air later in the week.

As of now, guidance continues to indicate Hurricane Lee will remain offshore with limited impacts. We'll likely deal with high surf, dangerous rip currents, and some possible beach erosion.

Assuming this trend holds, the end of the week and into next weekend will shape up nicely! As always, stay tuned for the latest and any potential changes.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!