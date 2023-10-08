First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy Sunday, much colder tonight

It's been a brisk Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s and low 50s, setting the stage for a cool and blustery day. Last week felt like summer, but now fall has definitely made its presence known.

CBS New York

Sunny skies will dominate the early half of the day before a few clouds move in later. A spotty sprinkle or shower is possible, especially north and west of the city. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds may gust up to 30 mph at times, making it feel even cooler.

CBS New York

Tonight is likely to be our coldest night of the season so far, as temps drop into the 40s, and even upper 30s in our northwestern suburbs. The last time the city recorded a low in the 40s was back on June 4.

CBS New York

Monday, skies start out sunny with a gradual increase in clouds in the afternoon. These clouds may yield a few light showers or sprinkles, though coverage looks limited. Breezy conditions will linger as well, but gusts won't reach as high as today.

CBS New York

High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s, making it feel more like early November than early October.

The upcoming cool nights will certainly help the fall colors become more prevalent this week.

CBS New York

Where to see fall foliage near NYC

Overall, the week ahead looks mainly dry, with just minor chances of rain and a gradual warm up by the weekend.

CBS New York

Click here for First Alert Weather updates