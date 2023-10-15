First Alert Forecast: Breezy and cool, upper 50s Sunday

We'll salvage the second half of the weekend after Saturday's soaker.

We can't completely rule out an isolated sprinkle or brief shower on Sunday afternoon, but things are looking much better otherwise.

CBS New York

Morning clouds will break for partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It'll be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Tonight will be chilly as temps fall into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday, we hang on to a spotty shower chance, but much of time should be dry. Clouds will dominate with breaks of sun at times. Temps stay below normal before we warm up some midweek.

An early heads up, we may be dealing with yet another rainmaker heading into next weekend. That would make it seven in a row.

Stay tuned. There's still time for things to change.