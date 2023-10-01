First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny, clear skies for Jets-Chiefs on Sunday night

We're in much better shape to finish out the weekend!

Other than some haze, Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s - that's five to 10 degrees above normal to start off October, and feeling more like late August.

CBS New York

If you're headed to the Jets-Chiefs game tonight, plan for a really nice evening. Skies will be clear at kickoff with temps in the upper 60s to around 70.

Overnight, lows will be in the 50s for most (low 60s in New York City).

Monday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

More of us should hit the 80-degree mark come Tuesday, with the nice weather continuing right through much of the week.

Our next shower chance holds off until Friday.