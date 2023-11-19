Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Bright, seasonable and breezy at times Sunday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 11/19/23
We're closing out the weekend with a bright, seasonable day as temperatures climb into the mid 50s! There will still be a bit of a breeze at times, but not as windy as Saturday. 

 A few more clouds creep in from the north this afternoon, but that's about it, other than a spotty sprinkle in the mountains.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows falling into the 20s for many of the outlying suburbs. New York City will fall into the low to mid 30s.

If you're traveling Monday, things remain quiet. It'll be colder with highs only in the mid 40s.

Our next storm system arrives later on Tuesday and will bring widespread rain that night into Wednesday morning, which will be the travel trouble period with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The good news is, as of now, things will clear out Wednesday afternoon and by Thanksgiving. 

First published on November 19, 2023 / 9:09 AM EST

