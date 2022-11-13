Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Bright, but chilly this afternoon, much colder tonight

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/13 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/13 Sunday morning update 05:47

Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.

High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!

There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.

Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!

Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. 

Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!

First published on November 13, 2022 / 9:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

