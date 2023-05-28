First Alert Forecast: Sunny and 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Another winner!

It's another winner with more sunshine and highs ranging from the 80s inland to the upper 60s and 70s at the beaches.

CBS2

You'll notice more in the way of high clouds the farther south you go, but any shower activity will remain out of our area.

Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs.

CBS2

For Memorial Day, we'll have another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warm again, topping out around 80.

It should also be nice for the first Manhattanhenge of the year!

CBS2

Things cool down some on Tuesday before another warm-up as June kicks off.