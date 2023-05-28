Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Another winner!

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Sunday morning update - 5/28/23
First Alert Weather: CBS2's Sunday morning update - 5/28/23 02:25

It's another winner with more sunshine and highs ranging from the 80s inland to the upper 60s and 70s at the beaches.

md-today-highs-6.png
CBS2

You'll notice more in the way of high clouds the farther south you go, but any shower activity will remain out of our area.

Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs. 

fa-memorial-day.png
CBS2

For Memorial Day, we'll have another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warm again, topping out around 80.

It should also be nice for the first Manhattanhenge of the year!

fa-manhattanhenge-2.png
CBS2

Things cool down some on Tuesday before another warm-up as June kicks off. 

fa-7-day-6.png
CBS2

First published on May 28, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.