First Alert Forecast: Sunny and 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Another winner!
It's another winner with more sunshine and highs ranging from the 80s inland to the upper 60s and 70s at the beaches.
You'll notice more in the way of high clouds the farther south you go, but any shower activity will remain out of our area.
Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs.
For Memorial Day, we'll have another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warm again, topping out around 80.
It should also be nice for the first Manhattanhenge of the year!
Things cool down some on Tuesday before another warm-up as June kicks off.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.