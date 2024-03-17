First Alert Forecast: Blustery with a few showers on St. Patrick's Day

A few showers will be around for the early part of this St. Patrick's Day. They will be mostly over with by the time we reach the afternoon hours, but a spotty shower is still possible to the north of New York City.

As some sun returns later, so too will the gusty winds, with gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Tree pollen is currently very high, and those winds will only blow it around even more.

Today will be our last day of spring-like warmth for a while, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s.

Tonight, winds will subside a bit and temperatures will be on the chilly side. A low of 40 is expected in NYC, 30s in the suburbs.

Temperatures will tumble Monday, which is actually a return to average as highs top out around 50.

Forecasting the week ahead

Spring officially begins Tuesday. However, it will feel more like winter with wind chills in the 20s.

Overall, the upcoming week is looking much cooler than we've seen of late. Highs in the 60s and 70s will be replaced with highs mainly in the 40s. Ongoing gusty winds will make it feel even cooler.

As far as precipitation goes, not much rain is expected this week, though a few snow showers may be observed from time to time for areas north and west of NYC, indicating winter doesn't want to give up just yet.