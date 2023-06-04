First Alert Forecast: Temps rebound after chilly Sunday morning

Sunday got off to a chilly start by June standards after temps dipped into the 40s overnight. They rebound quite nicely, although will still fall short of average by 5-10 degrees.

CBS2

Highs will top out in the low 70s inland and 60s along the coast. Skies will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, with more clouds into the afternoon.

It'll be another cool night with lows falling into the 40s in the suburbs and low 50s in New York City.

CBS2

Monday, things are looking OK with a mix of sun and clouds and temps closer to normal, in the mid to upper 70s. There's a chance of a spotty shower or two, mainly to the north and west, heading into the evening.

CBS2

That'll be the story through this week as a stubborn low meanders near New England. This means a risk of some rain and thunderstorms each day midweek for us. They'll be scattered, primarily during the afternoon, and no day is a washout by any means.

CBS2

Temps will hover in the 70s this week with no extended big heat in sight. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!