First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms Sunday afternoon

After some showers early this morning, we'll catch a break for midday. It'll still be mostly cloudy, but some peaks of sun will be out there.

CBS2

That'll help prime us for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe, so we've issued a Yellow Alert.

Not everyone will see severe weather, but keep an eye on the sky, especially after 3-4 p.m. Gusty winds, heavy rain and some small hail would be the main threats with any stronger cells.

CBS2

Highs will be in the low 80s around the city. Our air quality is also much improved - back down into the moderate range.

Headed to the beach? There's another moderate rip current risk. Use caution and swim where there's lifeguards.

CBS2

Shower/storm activity will diminish after sunset and overnight. It'll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Monday looks like another similar setup: a few showers early, then a better risk of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon.

CBS2

It's looking like a hot Fourth of July with highs approaching 90 in the city! The good news is, while not zero, the shower/storm coverage looks isolated, 20 percent or so at best.

CBS2

Stay tuned as we get closer.