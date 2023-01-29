First Alert Forecast: Mild again, spotty afternoon/evening showers possible

Happy Sunday! Despite more cloud cover, it'll be another mild day for January with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Much of the day is dry, but some spotty showers are possible as we head into late afternoon and early evening.

CBS2

Any lingering sprinkles are gone well before midnight, and it'll be fairly quiet again overnight. Lows will be around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs.

CBS2

For Monday, clouds rule again with another chance of some rain showers late in the day. Some flakes are possible farther to the north.

CBS2

Temps turn colder by Tuesday with highs back into the 30s, and some real frigid air looks to move into the area to start next weekend.