First Alert Forecast: Snow squalls possible as arctic front sweeps Tri-State Area on Sunday

If you like the cold and snow, you're going to love this week's forecast!

Sunday, temperatures started off 20-30 degrees colder than Saturday. We were near 60 degrees in spots early yesterday, before dropping into the 40s by afternoon.

Today, temps will only climb into the upper 30s to around 40.

We have some sun to start and will likely have some to finish as well.

In between, an arctic front will sweep through bringing midday snow showers and squalls to the region. The window looks like 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., west to east.

While not much accumulation is expected, the issue with squalls is the sudden reduction in visibility on the roads, as a brief burst of heavy snow and gusty winds moves through. They'll only last 10-20 minutes, but you'll certainly want to avoid travel in areas where warnings are issued. Expect quick clearing once they pass.

Behind the front, temps will tumble again tonight. Lows will fall to around 20 degrees in New York City and the teens in the suburbs.

Waking up Monday, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits. It'll be cold but dry, and highs will struggle to get into the low and mid 30s.

Late Monday night into Tuesday brings our next chance of more widespread snow. As of now, it's not looking major, with accumulations generally in the 1-3" range.

However, the Tuesday morning commute could be slick. Models have really struggled with this, but hopefully we'll be able to fine tune the forecast over the next 24 hours.

Otherwise, prepare for a true winter feel. Highs will only be in the low 30s at best this week, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.