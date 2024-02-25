First Alert Forecast: Chilly and sunny, but not as windy Sunday

It's downright cold! But if you stepped outside Sunday morning, you already know.

Highs will climb into the upper 30s to around 40 this afternoon after starting off in the teens and 20s.

While only a few degrees below seasonable, it's a brisk finish to the weekend in what has been a very mild February overall.

Despite the chill, expect plenty of sunshine today!

Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and it won't be as cold. Temps will fall into the mid 30s in New York City and 20s in the suburbs.

A very weak system will swing through late and toward dawn Monday. It's moisture starved, but could touch off a few spotty flakes or drops, mainly north of the city.

Monday morning clouds will give way to a much brighter afternoon. Highs will be much milder, climbing to the low to mid 50s.

The warming trend continues into midweek with temps in the 60s for many by Wednesday. That comes with rain though, unfortunately.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!