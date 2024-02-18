First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, but wind chills down in 20s and 30s

Sunday will be a bright, but cold finish to the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb to around 40, but a chilly wind will keep it feeling like the 20s and 30s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but some clouds will be around later on north of New York City.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 30 in the city and 20s in the suburbs.

Wind chills will be in the teens waking up Monday morning. Expect abundant sunshine on Presidents' Day with seasonable temps in the low 40s.

Our next chance of any measurable precipitation holds off until late Thursday into Friday. Currently, it looks more like rain than snow with temps in the 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!