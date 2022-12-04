Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Cold and bright, a seasonable December day

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/4 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/4 Sunday morning update 04:27

We're in much better, although colder, shape to finish out the weekend. Expect brighter skies with temps in the mid 40s this afternoon. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

Overall, a pretty seasonable December day. Tonight will be colder with temps falling to near freezing in the city and 20s for the suburbs.

md-tonight-lows.png
CBS2

It stays quiet into Monday. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few more clouds by late day. Otherwise, it'll be near normal with highs in the upper 40s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-1.png
CBS2

Our next rainmaker rolls in during the day on Tuesday, with showers lingering for midweek. Once again, temps will rise back into the mid and upper 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on December 4, 2022 / 9:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.