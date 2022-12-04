First Alert Forecast: Cold and bright, a seasonable December day

We're in much better, although colder, shape to finish out the weekend. Expect brighter skies with temps in the mid 40s this afternoon.

CBS2

Overall, a pretty seasonable December day. Tonight will be colder with temps falling to near freezing in the city and 20s for the suburbs.

CBS2

It stays quiet into Monday. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few more clouds by late day. Otherwise, it'll be near normal with highs in the upper 40s.

CBS2

Our next rainmaker rolls in during the day on Tuesday, with showers lingering for midweek. Once again, temps will rise back into the mid and upper 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!