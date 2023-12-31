First Alert Forecast: Mixed skies, but seasonable temps in 40s for New Year's Eve

Happy New Year's Eve!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps in the low to mid 40s on Sunday. It'll feel chilly with an afternoon breeze, but that's actually still a few degrees above normal.

Clouds will fill back in late in the afternoon and evening from the west, but we remain dry. Approaching midnight, there could be a stray sprinkle or flurry, but nothing that will dampen the celebrations in Times Square!

Historically speaking, the average ball drop temp over the last 20 years has been 38 degrees. We'll be pretty close tonight, with temps around 40 at midnight - feeling like the mid 30s.

A few flurries or a brief spotty shower may move through overnight into the morning hours as clouds persist. We'll wake up to temps in the 30s.

New Year's Day will be mostly cloudy with just a stray sprinkle. Much of the day looks dreary, but dry with highs in the low 40s.

The first week of the new year looks seasonable with our next real rain chance coming on Thursday.