First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weekend continues, then severe storms roll in Monday

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 8/6/23
First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Sunday AM update - 8/6/23 04:10

No weather worries today, but we're on Red Alert Monday for rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Sunday will feature sun with high clouds streaming in. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, but we remain dry.

If you're heading to the beach, keep in mind there's a moderate risk of rip currents for the south shore. Otherwise, it's a fine finish to the weekend.

Much of the evening remains quiet with increasing clouds. After midnight, some showers start moving in from the southwest.

Early Monday morning, expect downpours with some embedded storms. Leave some extra time for your morning commute.

Midday will feature a lull in the rain, but the more breaks of sun, the more energy for afternoon and evening storms.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, along with heavy rain.

Tuesday looks to bring another round of storms into the afternoon, but should be less active overall. 

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and check our latest forecast for updates!

First published on August 6, 2023 / 9:17 AM

