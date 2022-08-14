First Alert Forecast: Quiet and mostly sunny, rain possible tonight

Happy Sunday! Other than some more high clouds around today, it'll be another nice one to finish out the weekend.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Things stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs. We can't completely rule out a rouge shower in southern parts of the area, but it will most likely remain dry.

For Monday, things turn a bit unsettled as an upper-level low develops nearby. While we'll still see some sun, it'll be a cloudier day with a few showers around. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. By no means is it a washout. In fact, it'll be more dry than wet tomorrow.

That trend continues right through midweek as a deeper low passes east and offshore. Unfortunately, the forecast has trended drier from last week.

We desperately need a good soaking around here, but it looks more like on/off spotty showers.

If the system can come a little more west, we may get some steadier rain for areas to the south and east Tuesday night into Wednesday. Either way, expect more clouds and cooler temps in the 70s thanks to easterly winds.

Things warm back up into the 80s late week. Of course, stay tuned here and we'll bring you the latest. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!