First Alert Forecast: Sun and clouds over NYC, mid to upper 50s

The weather slowly improves Sunday as a pesky low off New England moves to the east.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with more clouds the farther east of New York City you go. Still, it'll be a bit brighter than yesterday.

CBS New York

First Alert Weather Maps

Highs will be closer to average, mid to upper 50s. Then, skies clear tonight with temps falling into the low 40s around NYC and 30s in the suburbs.

CBS New York

Monday starts with plenty of sunshine. Some high cirrus clouds will start streaming in from the west in the afternoon. They should not have a tremendous effect on our view of the solar eclipse near NYC. Any clouds should remain thin and in bands.

CBS New York

Temps climb higher into the low and mid 60s tomorrow with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temps getting into the low and mid 70s inland. Along the coast, temps will remain in the 60s.

CBS New York

It gets cooler and unsettled in the second half of the week as rain chances return to the Tri-State Area.