First Alert Forecast: Rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms, breezy Sunday

We've been advertising a washout of a weekend, and spoiler alert ... it hasn't changed! Round two of heavier bouts of rain will swing through the area, especially this evening.

CBS2

An initial wave of rain with some embedded downpours and rumbles will move through from south to north through Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit milder, reaching the low 60s, but it won't really matter. Still a dreary day!

CBS2

There may be a brief "lull" in the steadiest rain mid to late afternoon, but even during that time frame, expect off and on showers and drizzle. Another wave of heavy rain rolls up as we head into the evening, along with some gusty thunderstorms (mainly to the south).

CBS2

While the severe risk is low today, it is not zero. Rain is definitely the main issue. With an already saturated ground, another 1 to 3 inches brings flooding concerns. As such, a Flood Watch continues for much of the area into tonight.

The last of the steadiest rain should be moving north of New York City shortly after midnight, with quick clearing overnight.

CBS2

Monday starts off sunny, but clouds quickly build again with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. The shower risk then continues each day right through Friday (yes, you read that right). While no day is a complete washout (other than Sunday, of course), it'll remain cool and unsettled for most of the week. So keep the umbrellas handy!

CBS2

We'll have updates later on this afternoon, so stay with CBS News New York for the very latest. Stay dry!