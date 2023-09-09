First Alert Forecast: Saturday not a washout, but strong storms possible this afternoon

While this weekend will not be a washout, you'll need to keep an umbrella handy. A stalled frontal boundary will continue to bring the risk of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday, although some breaks of sun will be out there at times.

After 1 p.m. and into mid-afternoon, storms will likely pop up again. While the severity should be a little less than yesterday, any cell could contain heavy rain and isolated damaging winds. I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans, but have a backup in case a storm approaches.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Not as hot, but still very humid.

The risk lingers into the first part of this evening before activity lessens overnight. It'll be warm and muggy with temps falling only into the low 70s around New York City and 60s to the north and west.

Sunday's forecast is similar. It won't be raining the entire day, but plan on more scattered showers and storms developing, especially after noon. It'll remain humid, but temps will be slightly lower, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We're also tracking Hurricane Lee and any potential impacts it may bring us by late next week. Nothing has changed as far as expectations. Lee should continue on its WNW path for the next several days before making a turn to the north sometime midweek.

All model guidance currently keeps the storm well offshore as it passes by toward the end of next week. However, it's still too early to let our guard down as there remains some uncertainty as to when Lee turns northward. Right now, we would only experience indirect impacts with very rough waters at the beaches and possibly some coastal flooding.

We'll keep you posted with updates and any changes as things develop.

Have a great weekend!