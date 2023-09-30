First Alert Forecast: Lingering showers, but no flooding issues expected Saturday afternoon

We're almost in the clear after Friday's historic flooding.

Wraparound showers will continue into Saturday afternoon, especially across Long Island. Luckily, they're mainly light and we're not expecting any new flooding issues.

CBS New York

Watch out for residual flooding and some ponding on the roadways, but the worst is behind us with this system.

Once the showers wrap up, expect clouds to be slow to exit as low pressure pulls away. The farther west you go, the better chance at seeing some brighter skies before sunset.

CBS New York

Otherwise, it's a mainly cloudy and cool day with temperatures getting into the mid and upper 60s.

Skies really clear tonight, setting up for a beautiful Sunday!

CBS New York

Mostly sunny skies tomorrow will allow temperatures to climb well into the 70s to start October.

The good news doesn't stop there. Bright skies and warm temps continue right through next week.

CBS New York

So keep an umbrella around for a few more hours as some lingering showers moving through. The payoff comes tomorrow!