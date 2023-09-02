First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, humidity creeping up, heat wave possible

We may consider this holiday weekend the unofficial wrap to summer, but we're looking at a heat wave next week!

Saturday will be downright beautiful across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temps getting into the upper 70s and low 80s.

If you're headed to the beach, there continues to be a high risk of rip currents for the Jersey Shore and a moderate risk for Long Island.

Clouds will increase tonight as a weak piece of energy passes to the north. Other than a very isolated sprinkle chance far north, the area will remain nice and dry. It won't be quite as cool with lows in the 60s.

Sunday is another great looking day as we start a warming trend. Humidity will creep up a bit and highs will be in the upper 80s (low 90s for inland New Jersey). Otherwise, it's another nice one!

Labor Day will be the hottest of the three days with highs getting into the low 90s and another uptick in the humidity. Mostly sunny skies will prevail.

As of now, our next chance of any widespread rain doesn't arrive until late next week. It remains on the hot side as school starts back up.

Have a safe holiday weekend!