First Alert Forecast: Sunshine, a light breeze, an autumn gem!

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/15 Saturday 10 a.m. update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/15 Saturday 10 a.m. update 06:16

Hopefully you can spend some time outside Saturday afternoon and enjoy this beautiful fall weekend!

Expect plenty of sunshine today, a light breeze and temps topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

jl-farm-forecast.png
CBS2

Other than a few more clouds, it'll be another quiet night as well. Temps will fall into the low 50s around New York City and 40s in the suburbs.

md-tonight-lows.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, it'll be another decent day. There will be more high clouds streaming in, especially later in the day. Otherwise, things are looking good with seasonable temps in the mid to upper 60s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Our next chance of some showers moves in for Monday before things turn much cooler next week. We'll likely have our coldest nights yet this season by Tuesday. 

Have a great weekend!

First published on October 15, 2022 / 11:15 AM

