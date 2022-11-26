Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Red Alert for Sunday morning rain, possible flooding

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

If you're doing some "Small Business Saturday" shopping or just spending time outdoors today, things are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.

It remains quiet tonight with an increase in clouds toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.

As for Sunday, the early morning starts off dry before rain makes its way in by late morning. It'll be steady and heavy at times through the afternoon hours.

While we're not anticipating widespread flooding issues, we've issued a Red Alert since it's a very busy travel day and you'll likely run into some ponding on the roadways. Luckily, it's a fast mover with any lingering showers exiting the region before midnight.

Enjoy your Saturday, it's definitely the better half!

First published on November 26, 2022 / 11:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

