First Alert Forecast: A winter feel, dry and in the 30s Saturday

If you stepped outside Saturday morning, you know it's much colder than yesterday! We started off with temps in the 20s for most, and even Central Park dropped below freezing for the first time this season.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. That's about 10 to 15 degrees below average and more typical of early January around here.

It'll stay dry though and winds will be on the light side, so wind chills won't be too far below the air temps, luckily.

Plan for another cold one tonight. Temps will fall into the 20s for many of the suburbs and mid 30s in New York City.

If you're traveling around the region or headed south Sunday, the earlier the better. Much of the daylight hours will remain dry, but showers will be moving in from the south by late afternoon and toward sunset.

The steadiest of the rain with some heavier downpours rolls through late Sunday night, say between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Temps will be milder in the upper 40s and nearing 50, so it's a rain event for all.

The good news is the system quickly pulls away by early Monday morning and the commute should be dry, with just residual wet roadways.

A brisk westerly wind takes over, along with brighter skies. Highs will be in the 40s Monday before we fall back into the 30s for midweek.