First Alert Forecast: Chilly and rainy around NYC, sleet possible to the north

Chilly, breezy, and wet at times will make for a dreary start to the weekend. It's a good day for indoor activities today!

It won't be raining nonstop all day, but with temps hanging in the 40s and gusts 30-40 mph into the afternoon, it's just a raw day.

CBS2

We have a Yellow Alert for the higher elevations far north and west, mainly through the morning hours. This is where some sleet or freezing rain is occurring, especially up in Sullivan and Ulster counties.

We're not looking at widespread impacts, but it could be enough to cause some slick spots.

CBS2

After a midday round of rain, things should become more scattered into the evening hours. As the final front approaches, some isolated thunderstorms are possible and could contain some brief downpours and small hail. Otherwise, things are drying out after midnight.

CBS2

Sunday will definitely be the better half with abundant sunshine and milder temps. It'll remain breezy with gusts 20-30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.