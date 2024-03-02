Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Steady rain all day Saturday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: An umbrella day all around
First Alert Weather: An umbrella day all around 03:49

Saturday is definitely the day for indoor plans! It's raw and rainy with steady rain continuing through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

There's no concern for any major flooding or hazardous weather. It's just a very soggy day.

fa-weekend-forecast-right-17.png
CBS New York

Highs will be around 50 degrees, which is still 5 to 10 degrees above average, despite the wet weather. Some heavier bouts of rain will swing through at times. Overall, it's a light to moderate soaking.

fa-bar-graph-rain-chances-hourly-hyperlocal-auto-template.png
CBS New York

Rain will exit southwest to northeast between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the entire region dry by midnight. Expect partial clearing overnight with lows in the 40s.

md-tomorrow-highs-9.png
CBS New York

Sunday will be a winner with brighter skies and milder temps! Highs will climb into the 60s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

You'll want to get out and enjoy it because next week is looking unsettled with limited sunshine.

fa-7-day-53.png
CBS New York

Several chances of rain will swing through beginning Monday evening.

Temps will continue running above normal through the week, mainly in the 50s.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 11:01 AM EST

