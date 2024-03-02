First Alert Forecast: Steady rain all day Saturday

First Alert Weather: An umbrella day all around

Saturday is definitely the day for indoor plans! It's raw and rainy with steady rain continuing through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

There's no concern for any major flooding or hazardous weather. It's just a very soggy day.

Highs will be around 50 degrees, which is still 5 to 10 degrees above average, despite the wet weather. Some heavier bouts of rain will swing through at times. Overall, it's a light to moderate soaking.

Rain will exit southwest to northeast between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the entire region dry by midnight. Expect partial clearing overnight with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be a winner with brighter skies and milder temps! Highs will climb into the 60s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

You'll want to get out and enjoy it because next week is looking unsettled with limited sunshine.

Several chances of rain will swing through beginning Monday evening.

Temps will continue running above normal through the week, mainly in the 50s.