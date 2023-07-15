First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid Saturday; Flood Watch for entire area Sunday

Today wont be completely dry, but it will be the better half of your weekend. Then we're on Red Alert tomorrow.

It'll be hot and very humid Saturday with temps getting into the upper 80s. With dew points well into the 70s, it'll feel more like the mid 90s. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible, but coverage will be much less than yesterday.

There's a moderate rip current risk today at the beaches. Keep an eye out for any pop-ups that could bring a lightning risk. Again, much of the day will be dry in most spots. Much of this evening looks quiet before things turn more active approaching sunrise.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area Sunday. With rounds of heavy rain moving through, flash flooding will be a concern, especially in areas that have already seen excessive rainfall this week (especially north and west of New York City).

In general, expect 1-2 inches of rain for most, with much higher localized amounts (3-5 inches or more).

It's very tough to pinpoint the exact timing and locations of the heaviest rain. Currently, tomorrow morning looks the most widespread with waves of heavy rain beginning toward sunrise and continuing into early afternoon, then slowly drifting to the northeast. It's a bit more scattered late afternoon and early evening with the actual front moving through.

There is a marginal severe risk with isolated damaging winds possible in any stronger storms. However, the heavy rain and flooding risk is by far the main threat.

Stay tuned through the weekend for the latest updates.