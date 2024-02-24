First Alert Forecast: Brisk and gusty Saturday, feels like 30s

Things are drying out Saturday as colder air filters in after a round of rain/snow showers at the Jersey Shore earlier this morning.

Temps won't budge much, hanging in the upper 30s and low 40s at best. It'll feel like the low to mid 30s with a brisk northwest wind.

CBS New York

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually give way to more sunshine later this afternoon.

Tonight will be much colder - a brief reality check that it's still winter. Lows will be in the low 20s in New York City and teens in the suburbs.

CBS New York

While wind gusts will subside, even 5 to 10 mph gusts will make it feel like the single digits and teens waking up Sunday.

The second half of the weekend will be chilly but filled with sunshine. Sunday's highs temps will be around 40 degrees.

CBS New York

A big warming trend begins Monday with temps up into the 50s. We'll be flirting with the 60s by Wednesday! That also brings our next widespread rain-maker with showers likely.

CBS New York

Have a great weekend!