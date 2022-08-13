First Alert Forecast: A superb weekend! Abundant sunshine, low 80s on Saturday

If you're not reading this outside, you should be! After our extended stretch of oppressive heat and humidity, we're looking at a superb August weekend!

This afternoon will feature abundant sunshine and temps in the low 80s. Dew points will once again only be in the 40s and 50s, so it'll feel very comfy and refreshing as high pressure stays in control.

CBS2

If you're headed out later tonight, you may even want to grab the jacket! Lows will fall into the 60s around New York City and 50s in many of the suburbs. It stays quiet under mostly clear skies overnight.

CBS2

For Sunday, it'll still be a very nice day. Expect similar temps with bright skies, but you will notice more in the way of high clouds streaming in through the day, especially toward evening.

Our next chance of showers arrives on Monday and lingers into midweek. We really could use some rain as parts of the area are now categorized as severe drought.

CBS2

While it originally looked like we'd pick up a good soaking, the latest trend is for more on/off showers at times.

CBS2

Check back for the latest, we'll keep you posted. For now, just enjoy the beautiful weekend!