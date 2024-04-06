First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies, showers possible in New York City

What a week in New York City. Rain, wind, storms and earthquakes!

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun, along with some spotty showers from time to time. It'll remain on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 50s.

After an early evening stray shower, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with temps falling into the 30s for most, around 40 in NYC.

Sunday will be the brighter half, but still not cloud-free. Skies will be partly sunny with temps in the mid 50s.

We get a nice warm-up heading into the new workweek! Monday temps will be in the 60s before we're into the low 70s by Tuesday.

Speaking of Monday, of course we have the solar eclipse in the afternoon.

If you're staying local, it looks good! Some high clouds will be around but they shouldn't affect viewing for the most part.

Have a great weekend!