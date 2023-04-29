First Alert Forecast: Cool and dreary Saturday, Red Alert for heavier rain and wind Sunday

It's a great weekend for indoor activities! While this morning's steadiest rain will taper off, it'll still be cool and dreary all day with showers and drizzle at times.

Temps won't climb much either, hanging in the low 50s with a stiff, easterly breeze.

Same story for tonight with times of drizzle, mist, and even an occasional shower.

For Sunday, it'll be the opposite. We'll start off with cloudy, but mainly dry conditions outside of some fog and drizzle.

Then, our next round of steadier rain moves in for the afternoon hours, heavy at times. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible too, along with gusty winds.

Red Alert for possible localized flooding with this round, especially after several inches of rain has already fallen. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Much of the rain will exit the area around midnight, and Monday will be a much drier day. Although a spotty afternoon shower will still be around.

Temps remain below normal into next week.

Stay dry!