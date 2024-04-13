First Alert Forecast: Chilly, windy and damp Saturday in New York City

Today will be chilly, windy and a little damp at times. Expect mostly cloudy skies along with some passing showers.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. But with a blustery wind gusting 30+ mph, it'll feel more like a late winter day. The good news is, that all changes tomorrow!

After skies clear tonight and temps fall into the 40s, Sunday will be a great outdoor day ... with one hiccup.

Much of it will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. We're dry through the afternoon hours, then a quick round of evening showers and embedded storms will swing through from the northwest.

Timing around New York City looks like 8-11 p.m. Since it'll be close to and after sunset, the line will likely be weakening as it approaches the coast.

Any showers quickly exit the coast after midnight, leading to a beautiful start to the new workweek.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s!