First Alert Forecast: A chilly Monday, some showers north and west of New York City

Fall definitely made its presence known Sunday as highs struggled to get out of the upper 50s and low 60s with a stiff breeze.

Last night was our coldest night of the season so far, as temps dropped into the 40s, and even upper 30s in our northwestern suburbs.

CBS New York

The last time the city recorded a low in the 40s was back on June 4.

Monday, skies will start out sunny with a gradual increase in clouds in the afternoon. These clouds may yield a few light showers or sprinkles, though coverage looks limited.

Breezy conditions will linger as well, but gusts won't reach as high as they did yesterday.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s once again, making it feel more like early November than early October.

Both the Columbus and Indigenous Peoples' Day parades should have no issues linked to weather.

Overall, the week ahead looks mainly dry, with just minor chances of rain and a gradual warm up by midweek.

The upcoming cool nights will certainly help the fall colors become more prevalent this week.

