First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for severe storms, hail and downpours Monday

By Matthew Villafane

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday morning update - 7/3/23
First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday morning update - 7/3/23 03:07

After rounds of showers and severe storms across the area on Sunday, we'll see this trend continue Monday and have a Yellow Alert in place.

fa-yelllow-alert.png
CBS2

The storms may contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. They will gradually diminish in overnight hours, with a chance of showers lingering.

jl-fa-severe-1-1.png
CBS2

Overall, Monday will be hot and steamy with a high of 87. 

The severe threat drops on July 4. There will still be a chance of storms in the afternoon, but don't expect a washout.

jl-fa-taylor-swift-concert.png
CBS2

With a high of 89, it's looking like a hot holiday. 

fa-7-day-11.png
CBS2

First published on July 3, 2023 / 5:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

