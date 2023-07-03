First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for severe storms, hail and downpours Monday

After rounds of showers and severe storms across the area on Sunday, we'll see this trend continue Monday and have a Yellow Alert in place.

CBS2

The storms may contain damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. They will gradually diminish in overnight hours, with a chance of showers lingering.

CBS2

Overall, Monday will be hot and steamy with a high of 87.

The severe threat drops on July 4. There will still be a chance of storms in the afternoon, but don't expect a washout.

CBS2

With a high of 89, it's looking like a hot holiday.