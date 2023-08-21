First Alert Forecast: Highs near 90 and humid Monday
Alert(s): None
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated showers late this afternoon, highs near 90.
Isolated showers this evening, breezy with decreasing humidity, lows in the 60s with 50s inland.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid, highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, highs in the low 80s.
