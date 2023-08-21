Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Highs near 90 and humid Monday

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday AM update - 8/21/23
First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday AM update - 8/21/23

Alert(s): None

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated showers late this afternoon, highs near 90.

jl-dewpoint-scale.png
Isolated showers this evening, breezy with decreasing humidity, lows in the 60s with 50s inland.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. 

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, highs in the low 80s.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 7:26 AM

