First Alert Forecast: Highs near 90 and humid Monday

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday AM update - 8/21/23

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday AM update - 8/21/23

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Monday AM update - 8/21/23

Alert(s): None

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated showers late this afternoon, highs near 90.

CBS New York

CBS New York

Isolated showers this evening, breezy with decreasing humidity, lows in the 60s with 50s inland.

CBS New York

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

CBS New York

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, highs in the low 80s.