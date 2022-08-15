First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny, low 80s, afternoon showers possible

Monday will be partly sunny with more clouds at times and highs in the low 80s. There's a chance of a spotty shower this afternoon, especially north and west of New York City.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs.

For Tuesday, expect an overall nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, a mild breeze, and just a slim chance of a shower for the east end of Long Island. Highs will be in the low 80s once again.

This week has trended significantly drier as low pressure passes south and east of the area and tracks farther offshore than it appeared last week.

Wednesday may bring a chance of some showers, but even that now looks spotty at best. Otherwise, it's partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Things warm back into the mid 80s with more sunshine for late week.