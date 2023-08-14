Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for strong thunderstorms, flooding overnight

Yellow Alert late Monday night into Tuesday due to the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.

Forecast: Monday will be partly sunny and humid with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s. Showers/thunderstorms develop tonight, but mainly overnight with heavy rain and localized flooding possible through daybreak.

Tuesday, showers/thunderstorms push through early, then there's a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon. Outside of that, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday and Thursday look generally quiet with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. A chance of showers/thunderstorms returns on Friday.

