First Alert Forecast: A classic fall day, highs in mid-60s

Today: Classic fall day. Mostly sunny, seasonable, highs in the mid 60s.

CBS New York

Tonight: Increasing clouds, but stays dry. Lows in low 50s for New York City, 40s for the suburbs.

Saturday: Soggy half of the weekend. A cloudy start gives way to rain by mid-morning, continuing through the afternoon This will be a nuisance with light to moderate rainfall and some heavier bouts possible to the south. No widespread flooding concerns since this is falling over 12 to 24 hours. Rainfall totals will be 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches with the higher numbers south. Just a raw and rainy day with highs only in the 50s.

Sunday: Better half of the weekend. Any leftover showers should exit east fairly quickly, with a breezy northwest wind helping dry us out. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with gusts 20 to 25 mph and highs around 60.

Looking Ahead: While no day looks like a washout, shower chances hang around early next week. As of now, the best threat for more rain looks to be on Tuesday. Otherwise, more clouds than sun with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.