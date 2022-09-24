First Alert Forecast: Bright skies for Saturday, highs around 70

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

CBS2

After a chilly morning, we'll see a nice rebound this afternoon making for a great Saturday. Expect bright skies with some high clouds streaming through at times. Temps will top out right around 70 today.

CBS2

Clouds will be on the increase tonight. It won't be quite as cold with lows in the 50s. As for Sunday, expect more in the way of clouds as well as the return of some showers. Much of the day will be dry, but we'll watch for some showers with embedded t'storms into the late afternoon and evening hours ahead of a front. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Highs on Sunday will be warmer, in the mid 70s.

Monday is looking mostly sunny with a mild breeze and temps once again in the 70s. Of course, we'll be watching the tropics as well with Ian potentially bringing impacts to the eastern Gulf Coast starting sometime midweek.

Have a great weekend!